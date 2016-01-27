Colbert gets a straight answer out of Donald Rumsfeld - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Colbert gets a straight answer out of Donald Rumsfeld

Posted: Updated:

Colbert tries to pin down the notoriously evasive former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. Colbert asks him if he’s upset there’s another Donald who is even more famous for not apologizing for anything.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.