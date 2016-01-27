CBS coverage of historic Super Bowl 50

The countdown is underway to the exclusive broadcast of Super Bowl 50 on CBS as the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers take the field on Sunday, February 7, 2016. CBS has you covered from Game Day coverage to how to view the game.

The Super Bowl will be televised live on CBS and can be viewed online. Click here for the details.

Here’s a rundown of programming leading up to the big day and the shows featured on Super Bowl Sunday:

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials 2016

From Levi’s Stadium, hosts Boomer Esiason and Katharine McPhee present a special 50 year celebration of the Super Bowl with a top 50 countdown of the most memorable commercials, culminating in a live announcement of the greatest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Air Date: Tuesday, February 2 at 8 p.m.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Halftime Shows

Air Date: Friday, February 5 at 9 p.m.

Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials All-Star Countdown

From Pier 48 in San Francisco, host Kevin Frazier presents the top 10 viewer-selected Super Bowl commercials of all time and previews upcoming commercials to air during Super Bowl 50. Air Date: Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m.

5th Annual NFL Honors

From Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, the top performers of the 2015 professional football season are recognized for their exceptional achievements on the eve of Super Bowl 50. Air Date: Saturday, February 6 at 9 p.m.

SUPER BOWL 50

Air Date: Sunday, February 7 at 3 p.m.

The following list details CBS 8 programming directly following Super Bowl 50. These shows are listed in the order in which they will air. (Please Note: programming is subject to change.)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert will host a special live edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert immediately following Super Bowl 50 from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. This will mark the first time that a late night series has ever aired in the post-Super Bowl time slot.

CBS News 8 Special Edition

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The late night party will continue after late local news with a special Super Bowl Sunday edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

CBS News 8 Special Edition

Chargers 2016: Charging Forward

Inside Edition

CBS News 8 at 11PM

For a complete list of Super Bowl coverage provided by CBS, CLICK HERE.