SDPD Northwestern vehicles get defibrillators

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than a dozen police patrol cars in San Diego’s northwestern division will now be outfitted with defibrillators.

Councilman Mark Kersey and Council President Sherri Lightner delivered 14 of the machines to the police department Wednesday.

The northwestern division covers Carmel Valley and the surrounding areas.

Kersey says, since police officers are often the first on the scene of an emergency, it's critical they have the life-saving technology.

“Every minute that goes by after a cardiac arrest incident your chance of survival goes down by ten percent so one or two or five or seven minutes really makes a huge difference,” said Kersey.

Patrol cars in the northeastern division, which covers Rancho Penasquitos to Scripps Ranch, already have defibrillators.

The long-term goal is to have them installed in all of the department's vehicles.