The first step is admitting you have a driving problem

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - El Nino brought record rains to San Diego this winter and more moisture is on the way this coming Sunday and Monday.

After the most recent downpours, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely realized that after all these years of driving, he still struggles to drive when it’s raining.

It took El Niño for me to realize, I am a bad San Diego driver in desperate need of wipers. Story at 5:40 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/EanofXUfJz — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) January 28, 2016