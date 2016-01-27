Driver safe after van flips on side, catches fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver safe after van flips on side, catches fire

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver is safe after crashing his van in Morena Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 8. The driver says he blew a tire and the van rolled onto its side, but stopped just before going down an embankment. 

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, but the driver was able to escape unharmed. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.