Police arrest person of interest in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - Escondido police arrested a person of interest after a standoff with police Wednesday evening for questions regarding a homicide case. 

Police responded to an apartment complex off Washington Avenue between Ash Street and Harding Street where they arrested a person of interest who has felony warrants for his arrest.

The person of interest was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries that were inflicted before officers arrived at the apartment.

Escondido Police Lieutenant Varso says the person of interest suffered no injuries during the course of the arrest.

