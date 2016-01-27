Man pleads not guilty in beating death of roommate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old man accused in the beating death of his female roommate pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

David Charles Ashton was ordered held on $1 million bail in the death of 48-year-old Regina Eve Moore.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney said Moore showed up at her boyfriend's home in Pacific Beach last Saturday night. She had been beaten, and had a broken arm and head injuries, the prosecutor said.

Moore was taken to a hospital, and identified her alleged attacker before she died the next morning, Rooney said.

"This was a vicious beating that resulted in her death," the prosecutor said.

A motive for the attack was unclear.

Ashton was arrested at an address in the 3900 block of Mt. Everest Boulevard near Mt. Ararat Drive on Sunday, according to San Diego police acting Lt. Brent Williams.

The defendant, who faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted, will be back in court Feb. 3 for a status conference and Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.