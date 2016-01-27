Cattle industry takes over Convention Center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cattle industry takes over Convention Center



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Tractors and backhoes lined the streets outside the convention center Wednesday for the oldest gathering in the cattle industry.

Thousands of people spent the day at the 118th "Cattle Industry Convention".

The annual event features some of the newest inventions in the business and provides an easy way for members to network.

The convention runs through Friday.

