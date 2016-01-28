Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase and crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A mother and a child suffered minor injuries after a suspected DUI suspect ran a stop sign at East Bobier Dr. And Goodwin Drive in Vista Wednesday night.

It all began when a California Highway Patrol spotted a stolen SUV.

The suspect fled from the officer and led authorities on a three-mile pursuit. The suspect ran a stop sign and hit the vehicle in which a mother and child were traveling in.

The suspect fled on foot onto the grounds of the Life House, but the CHP officer tased the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male. He passed out in the back of the police car.

The mother and child were transported to Tri-City Hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.