Battle of the Badges: Fighting for a cause - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Battle of the Badges: Fighting for a cause

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Law enforcement officers and firefighters are jumping inside the ring to duke it out!

They'll go head-to-head at Pechanga Resort and Casino in front of a huge crowd during the 'Battle of the Badges.'

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from their training gyms in Temecula with the details. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.