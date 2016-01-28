Big rig trailer hauling chicken goes up in flames on I-8

EL CAJON (CBS 8/CNS) - A truck hauling a load of frozen chicken caught fire on Interstate 8 in El Cajon early Thursday.

The tractor-trailer went up in flames in the westbound lanes near Mollison Avenue around 1:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver immediately pulled over and was not injured, police said.

Responding firefighting vehicles blocked two westbound freeway lanes for a time, but they were cleared around 5:40 a.m., according to the CHP and Caltrans.

Some of the frozen chicken was unaffected and was able to be salvaged, no one was hurt.