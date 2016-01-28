Panel to consider 2 temporary NFL teams in LA Coliseum

A worker rides past the entrance of The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The government body that oversees Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will consider a proposal to allow two NFL teams to temporarily share the historic stadium with the USC Trojans.

The Coliseum Commission will meet Thursday afternoon to consider amending USC's current lease, which allows only one NFL team.

The Rams, who are relocating to LA, will play at the Coliseum until the team's new stadium is built in suburban Inglewood, and the NFL has given the San Diego Chargers an option to join them. If the Chargers decline, the option would transfer to the Oakland Raiders.

The Coliseum Commission is a joint-powers authority with representatives of the state of California, Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.