High speed motorcycle chase ends with crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS8) - A speeding motorcyclist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Thursday morning led officers on a 20-minute chase from Lemon Grove to Mission Valley, where he crashed and was arrested.



The pursuit began on state Route 94 near SR-125 shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



With CHP officers tailing him, the man fled to the west and north at speeds up to 120 mph, traversing stretches of Interstates 805 and 8, SR-163, and city streets before pulling into a parking lot at Westfield Mission Valley mall, said CHP spokesman Robert Catano.



The motorcyclist rode through a parking structure, then sped away from the shopping center and continued fleeing to north on Mission Center Road and east on Friars Road, where motorcyclist crashed in the center lanes.



The rider, whose name was not immediately available, was then taken into custody. Medics were called in to provide first aid.

