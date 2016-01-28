Deported 'affluenza' teen booked into Texas detention center

This frame grab from a Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016 taken from a video provided by Mexico's Instituto Nacional de Migracion, INM, shows a hooded Ethan Couch, as he is processed by Mexican immigration agents, in Mexico City. INM said that Couch, who used an "af

This frame grab taken from a Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016 video provided by Mexico's Instituto Nacional de Migracion, INM, shows Ethan Couch, escorted onto a plane by Mexican immigration agents, in Mexico City. INM says it has taken the Texas teenager who used

Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson speaks with media after Ethan Couch was taken into the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-drivi

Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson speaks with media after Ethan Couch was taken into the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-drivi

This frame grab taken from a Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016 video provided by Mexico's Instituto Nacional de Migracion, INM, shows Ethan Couch, as he is escorted by Mexican immigration agents, upon their arrival to the international airport in Mexico City. INM s

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The teenager who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck was booked into a juvenile detention center in Texas following his deportation from Mexico on Thursday, more than a month after he and his mother fled the U.S. as prosecutors investigated whether he had violated his probation.

Ethan Couch, 18, arrived at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Thursday morning and could be seen walking through the airport escorted by law enforcement.Couch and his mother were apprehended in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta on Dec. 28, after a call for pizza delivery tipped off authorities to their whereabouts.

"We've reached a great milestone," Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson said outside the juvenile facility in Fort Worth. "This is a day we've looked forward to, when we have them both here and back under the jurisdiction here. We're hoping that the day comes for justice for the families and the four victims that were killed."

Couch is scheduled for a court hearing Friday when a judge could decide to move him to an adult jail, which Anderson said he would support given the severity of Couch'soffenses. Couch also faces a hearing Feb. 19 to determine whether his case will be transferred to the adult system, where he could face 120 days in jail.

"He's certainly capable of understanding now what's going on, and I'd feel better if he was there," Anderson said.

Couch was sentenced to 10 years' probation in juvenile court for the 2013 drunken-driving wreck that killed four people and injured several others. The terms prohibit him from drinking or leaving Tarrant County, Texas.

Authorities believe Couch and his mother fled Texas in her pickup truck in early December, after an online video appeared to show Couch at a party where people were drinking. Investigators said Couch appeared to have tried to disguise himself by dying his blond hair black when he and his mother were found in Mexico.

During the trial in the juvenile case, a defense witness argued that the then-16-year-oldCouch had been coddled into a sense of irresponsibility by his wealthy parents. The expert deemed the condition "affluenza," which isn't recognized as a medical diagnosis by the American Psychiatric Association and drew widespread derision.

Couch's mother, Tonya Couch, was quickly deported last month and charged in Texaswith hindering the apprehension of a felon. She was released on bond after being fitted with an electronic ankle GPS monitor. According to an arrest warrant, she told her estranged husband, Fred Couch, that he would never see her or their son again before fleeing.

Ethan Couch initially fought deportation, but he dropped the fight earlier this week.

Mexican immigration agents put him on a Texas-bound commercial flight in Mexico City early Thursday. Video released Thursday by Mexican immigration officials showed Couchwearing a bluish camouflage-print hoodie as he was escorted out of the detention center and onto the plane by four agents.

Couch's attorney in Texas didn't return messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

___

Associated Press writer Mark Stevenson reported from Mexico City.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.