The Super Bowl of grammar?

(CBS 8) - Whose grammar reigns supreme between the two Super Bowl contenders?

Grammarly, an automated proofreader that checks for common grammar errors, enhances vocabulary usage, and suggests citations, used their web tool to rank the starting player's Twitter posts from both the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos for proper grammar, punctuation and spelling.

The results?

Well, let's just say the actual game day score probably can't get any closer. The Panthers players edged the Broncos players by a margin of .2 mistakes. The Twitter posts from the Broncos' starting line-up averaged 4.5 mistakes per 100 words, while the Panthers' starting line-up averaged 4.3 mistakes per 100 words.

Here are some additional tidbits from the informal study:

- Panthers defensive end and Idaho State University grad, Jared Allen, was Grammar Bowl MVP with just 0.7 mistakes per 100 words. Broncos outside linebacker Demarcus Ware followed close behind with 0.9.

- Peyton Manning doesn't tweet, but Cam Newton does, and he's good at it! He had the third best grammar overall with 1.3 mistakes per 100 words.

- Panthers guard Trai Turner, a graduate of LSU, made the most mistakes (11.5).

- Special teams players have the best grammar overall.

A 2015 Grammarly study similarly ranked the writings of fans from each NFL teams. Panthers fans ranked 14th for fewest mistakes while Broncos fans ranked 22nd among the 32 teams.

So, does this study give any insight or edge on the outcome for the Super Bowl 50 match-up? Probably not, but now at least you have a bit of extra trivial knowledge to throw around as you make your way to the guacamole dip.

CLICK HERE to see where the other players from the Broncos and Panthers rank on the list.