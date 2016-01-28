Chargers apply for interim training facilities, headquarters in Santa Ana

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers submitted plans this week for approval by the City of Santa Ana for an interim team headquarters and practice facility which would be built if the team relocated to Inglewood.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Chargers and Rams are close to finalizing a deal to share a stadium in Inglewood. However, should a deal be made for a shared stadium, the Chargers still have the option to remain in San Diego until 2017.

In a statement released by the Chargers, the franchise said,

This week the Chargers submitted grading and landscape plans for approval by the City of Santa Ana. The plans are for a five-acre parcel in Santa Ana that would be the location of the team’s interim headquarters and training facilities in the event the team exercises its option to relocate to the Los Angeles area. The Chargers were granted the right to relocate to Los Angeles by vote of the NFL’s ownership on January 12, 2016. The franchise is continuing to review all of its options, and no final decision on relocation has been made. It was necessary for the team to submit the grading and landscaping plans now because of the long lead time necessary for the team to secure land use approvals and to prepare the natural grass practice fields in time for the team’s off season workout schedule.

Last week, the Chargers applied for trademarks for the terms "LA Chargers “and "Los Angeles Chargers." The application was filed to the U.S Patent and Trademark Office two days after NFL ownership gave the Chargers a one-year window to enter into an agreement with the Rams to join the team in Stan Kroenke's stadium.

According to the Orange County Register, the new Chargers training facilities and headquarters would be located on a vacant lot at Susan Street and Lake Center Drive in Santa Ana.