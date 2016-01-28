Rebuilding Brewers acquire Liriano, former Padres prospect

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Minor league outfielder Rymer Liriano, a former top prospect in the San Diego organization, is headed to the rebuilding Milwaukee Brewers.
The Padres acquired left-handed reliever Trevor Seidenberger, a minor leaguer, from Milwaukee in the deal announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Liriano played 38 games for the Padres in 2014, hitting .220 with one homer, six RBIs and four steals. He struck out 39 times in 109 at-bats.
San Diego had designated Liriano for assignment last week after signing free-agent shortstop Alexei Ramirez.
The Brewers designated outfielder Shane Peterson for assignment to make room for Liriano on the 40-man roster.
