Two bystanders pull driver, passenger from fiery truck crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday into the collision that caused a box truck to drop over the edge of a Kearny Mesa freeway overpass, land near another freeway below and burst into flames.

A 2013 Ford Focus rear-ended the 2015 Isuzu box truck on northbound state Route 163 over Interstate 805 around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a California Highway Patrol statement. The truck's 22-year-old driver lost control and crashed through the guard rail.

The truck came to rest in the vegetation alongside Interstate 805. Two bystanders pulled the truck's driver and his 20-year-old passenger out just before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

The truck's driver, a Carlsbad man, and passenger, an Escondido woman, were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, authorities said. The 18-year-old San Diego woman behind the wheel of the Focus and her passenger, a 23-year-old San Diego man, were treated for minor injuries.

The burning truck set some nearby brush ablaze before firefighters put out the flames. The crash also led to lane closures and caused heavy traffic in the area into the early evening, the CHP reported.

Traffic crawling NB I-805 @ SR-163. Fiery crash w/ box truck that flew off 163 onto 805. LIVE report on @CBS8 @ 6:30 pic.twitter.com/nciNxtjwjM — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) January 29, 2016



