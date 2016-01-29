CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Janice Macedonio

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking to find and arrest 23-year-old Janice Macedonio.

She has a no bail felony arrest warrant for murder, as well as a $50,000 bail felony arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Macedonio is wanted for the 2014 murder of Ruben Bodden. He was found dead on March 2, 2014 inside his transmission repair shop located at 1219 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.

Janice Macedonio is a Hispanic woman standing 5' tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Macedonio is known to frequent the Vista area, but detectives think she may be hiding in Mexico.

Janice Macedonio should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest. Callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.