Spanish teacher arrested for alleged sex act with student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old teacher at Crawford High School in San Diego was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students, according to police.

The arrest came Thursday at Crawford High at 4191 Colts Way, said San Diego police Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen.

The investigation into Toni Nicole Sutton's alleged sexual relationship with a minor student began when a parent contacted police about communications between the youth and the unmarried teacher, Rapalee Albrektsen said.

Sutton was booked at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee late Thursday night on one count of engaging in an unlawful sexual act with a person under 18 and a count of lewd conduct with a victim of 14 or 15, according to San Diego County jail records. An arraignment hearing was scheduled Monday, when she will be asked how she pleads.

STATEMENT FROM CRAWFORD PRINCIPAL: 

Dear Parent/Guardian:
 
At Crawford High School, we believe in communicating openly with our students and parents about incidents that affect our campus. Some of you may heard from your child or through the media that one of our teachers was questioned by San Diego Police this afternoon and taken off campus. The teacher has been put on leave and will not be returning to the campus.
 
For a variety of reasons, including state and federal laws regarding employee privacy, we are not able to release further information about the teacher or the investigation.
 
Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to continue our focus on your child's education while supporting them as they deal with this incident. As quickly as possible, I will be placing an experienced substitute teacher in the affected classes.
 
Please know that we continue to work with all of the appropriate authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. 
 
Thank you,
 
Dr. Richard Lawrence
Principal

