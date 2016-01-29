Spanish teacher arrested for alleged sex act with student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old teacher at Crawford High School in San Diego was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students, according to police.

The arrest came Thursday at Crawford High at 4191 Colts Way, said San Diego police Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen.

The investigation into Toni Nicole Sutton's alleged sexual relationship with a minor student began when a parent contacted police about communications between the youth and the unmarried teacher, Rapalee Albrektsen said.

Sutton was booked at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee late Thursday night on one count of engaging in an unlawful sexual act with a person under 18 and a count of lewd conduct with a victim of 14 or 15, according to San Diego County jail records. An arraignment hearing was scheduled Monday, when she will be asked how she pleads.

STATEMENT FROM CRAWFORD PRINCIPAL: