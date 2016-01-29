Fitness Friday: explore low impact and high intensity workouts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fitness Friday: explore low impact and high intensity workouts

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fitness Friday explores two very different workouts that lead to different results!

First, CBS News 8 takes you inside a spin class, excellent for anyone because it is a low-impact routine. Then, we go inside a class designed for people who want to reach the "next level" of fitness through high intensity training.

Check out both video segments to see which class would be right for you, then get a free 3-Day pass to the Bay Club Carmel Valley.

Bay Club Carmel Valley offers a variety of fitness classes and services, but CrossFit is not one of them

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Carmel Valley. 

