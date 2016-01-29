Police: Family tied up, held at gunpoint by home intruders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A family was tied up and held at gunpoint early Friday while thieves ransacked their Scripps Ranch-area home, authorities said.

Three men broke into the home in the 11000 block of Fortino Point near Scripps Preserve Road shortly before 3 a.m., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

The homeowner spoke with CBS News 8, but asked not to be identified.

According to him, the three gunmen stormed into the master bedroom and turned on the light.

“I don’t know the people. They asked me for money and jewelry,” he said.

According to police, the men bound the hands and feet of the husband and wife with electrical cords. Neckties were shoved into their mouths to act as gags, according to Lt. Todd Griffin with the San Diego Police.

The thieves stole cash, credit cards, cellphones, and jewelry.

In total, the thieves managed to get away with about $40,000 worth of items.

According to police, the thieves placed the 69-year-old wife in a closet and had plans for her 75-year-old husband.

As the thieves made their way to their car to take the husband to an ATM to withdraw more money, the couple’s daughter woke up.

“She opened the door and was met by one of the suspects walking by her in the hallway carrying stolen goods and a black handgun. She immediately shut her door, locked it and called 911,” said Lt. Griffin.

The suspects quickly left and were gone by the time police arrived.

Investigators do not know why the family was targeted and said there have not been any similar crimes in or around the neighborhood.

Police said the suspects were only described as wearing dark bandannas and dark clothing.