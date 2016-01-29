Reported fence-jumper prompts Oceanside High School lock down

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A report of a possibly armed person jumping a fence at Oceanside High School prompted police to search the grounds Friday, but nothing out of the ordinary was found, authorities said.

The school on Pirate's Cove Way near Mission Avenue was placed on a "modified lockdown" after someone told authorities a man was seen jumping a fence onto the campus this morning, according to the Oceanside Unified School District.

A search of the high school did not turn up anything suspicious, according to Oceanside police.

School district officials said that as of about 8:15 a.m. all students and staffers were safe.

The modified lock down at OHS has been lifted and classes have resumed. All students and staff are safe. — Oceanside Unified (@OUSDPromise) January 29, 2016