Authorities seek public's help to identify thieves

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday asked for public help in identifying a pair of thieves who have carried out at least three commercial armed robberies in Hillcrest and Logan Heights over the past two weeks.

The bandits -- described as Latinos in their 20s or early 30s -- wore masks and brandished pistols during the holdups, according to San Diego police.

The crimes occurred at a Subway sandwich shop in the 2800 block of National Avenue on Jan. 20, a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of Fourth Avenue on Jan. 23 and a neighborhood market in the 500 block of Sampson Street on Tuesday.

The same perpetrators are believed to have failed in a Jan. 22 bid to rob a Subway store in the 400 block of Market Street in the Gaslamp district, fleeing empty-handed after their intended victim ran out a back door, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured various images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.