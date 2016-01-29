Stephen Colbert has your "DUMP" debate right here! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Colbert has your "DUMP" debate right here!

Posted: Updated:

Donald Trump skipped Thursday night's GOP primary debate because of his public feud with Fox News debate co-moderator Megyn Kelly. No big deal...the Late Show with Stephen Colbert created its own full-on Donald versus Trump (or as they are known by their celebrity couple name, "DUMP") mono-a-moutho match-up. Watch the video and don't forget to catch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following CBS News 8 at 11pm.
 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.