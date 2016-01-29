Proyecto Esperanza seeks to empower survivors of domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday the Alliance for HOPE International joined survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault under the banner of No MAS (No More) to speak out about violence against Latina women in San Diego.

Lisbet Perez is a survivor of domestic violence who obtained legal status in the U.S. After coming forward for help.

Perez along with the Proyecto Esperanza (HOPE Project) will focus on creating a community for Latina domestic violence survivors after receiving crisis intervention services from local agencies in San Diego County.

According to a recent study, the number one barrier preventing Latina victims from seeking help is the fear of deportation.

That is followed by the fear of more violence for themselves and their families and the fear of their children being taken away.

The new project (Proyecto Esperanza) seeks to instill survivors with leadership and empowerment through self-improvement, education, legal support, art, social development and family integration.