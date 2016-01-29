How to turn a dog or cat emoji into the real thing

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The world is becoming more tech-savvy and that includes how people can adopt a pet.

The San Diego Humane Society has teamed up with a local company to help transform dog and cat emojis via text into the real thing.

The cats and dogs at San Diego's Humane Society are hard to resist, but whether in person or on a mobile phone, the new personal assistant called Emmett is being used to help trigger adoptions.

From a cellphone, someone looking to adopt a pet can text 760-201-1441 using an emoji of a cat or a dog. Within 15 seconds, depending on which emoji was used, a picture and description will be sent of an available animal .

Stacy Archambault with the Human Society said they have been using Emmett for about a month, and the best part is how simple it is to use.

Emmett is the brainchild of a local company called Dynamic Vision based in Oceanside.

Product manager Ryan Greenwald said Emmett is the only product of its kind and represents the wave of the future.

Greenwald said his team is working on add-ons for Emmett, which would include other types of services.

For now, the goal is to get more animals into loving homes.