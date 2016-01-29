Local non-profit replaces wounded hero's stolen ATV

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A non-profit dedicated to customizing vehicles for wounded combat veterans gave a local Marine a special surprise Friday.

Sergeant Nick Kimmel had his ATV stolen three weeks ago while he was moving from his Mission Valley apartment to his new home in Fallbrook.

Warfighter Made, a non-profit based out of Temecula, provides recreational therapy for ill and injured veterans, learned about Kimmel's story and decided to replace his ATV.

For Sgt. Kimmel it wasn't just an off road vehicle he used for hunting, it's a key part of his everyday life, like checking the mail or picking up after his dog.

Sgt. Kimmel is a triple amputee. During his second tour of Afghanistan he dropped off a forklift that landed on a 40-pound IED. He lost both of his legs, above his knee, and his left arm.

Sgt. Kimmel said the last time he saw the ranger was on Friday, January 8th, at the Monte Vista Apartments from where his family was helping move into his first customized home in Fallbrook.

Warfighter Made was started by veterans and has been around since 2012.