Car knocks out power to more than 800 customers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An early morning crash in Lakeside left more than 800 SDG&E customers without power Saturday.

Authorities say a vehicle knocked down a power pole around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Los Coches Road and Highway 8 Business.

Crews replaced the pole and power has since been restored.

There is no word if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

