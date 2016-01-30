SDPD offers gun exchange program in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fifty firearms were turned in to San Diego police Saturday in exchange for gift cards during a Gun Buy Back Operation in the South Bay.

Community development agency Casa Familiar teamed up with the San Diego Police Department's Southern Division, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office and the San Diego Police Foundation to get dangerous weapons off the streets, according to Officer Carlos Lacarra.

Officers were on hand for five hours to accept the guns in exchange for a $50 or $100 gift card, depending on the type of weapon turned in. The cache included 22 handguns, 14 shotguns, 13 rifles and one assault rifle, no questions asked.

One sawed-off shotgun and a "zip" gun were part of the haul, Lacarra said.

The guns will be destroyed at a later date.