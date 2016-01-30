Man struck by Uber driver while crossing SR-163 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man struck by Uber driver while crossing SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is recovering Saturday after being struck by a car, while crossing a freeway in Hillcrest.

The accident happened around 11:30 Friday night on northbound SR-163 near Washington Street.

Authorities say the pedestrian was staying at a nearby hotel, and didn't realize the road was a highway before trying to cross.

An Uber driver hit the man, but stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

