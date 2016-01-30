Choi, Brown tied for lead at Torrey Pines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Choi, Brown tied for lead at Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — K.J. Choi one-putted his last six holes Saturday to salvage an even-par 72 and a share of the lead with Scott Brown going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Choi made three birdies and saved par three times down the stretch.

Brown was solid again on the South Course. He was the only player to reach 10 under until a bogey on the 15th and missed birdie chances over the last three holes. He still had a 70 and will have a shot to win and get to the Masters for the first time.

They were at 9-under 207, one shot ahead of Jimmy Walker (68) and Gary Woodland (73).

Dustin Johnson didn't make a birdie until the 13th hole and shot 74. He was three shots back.


 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

