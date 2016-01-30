Driver stabbed multiple times, crashes car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old motorist, suffering from five stab wounds, crashed his car into a parked vehicle in the Mountain View community, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known why or where the motorist was attacked, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was stabbed twice in the neck and three times in the back with an unknown object, police said.

The motorist was driving a Honda westbound in the 3900 block of Franklin Avenue at 11:16 p.m. Friday when he crashed into a parked vehicle, Heims said. The driver was then seen fleeing westbound from the Honda.

Another unknown person was seen fleeing westbound in the 3900 block of Franklin Avenue. The motorist arrived in the 3900 block of Ocean View Boulevard asking for help.

There was no other immediate information.