Tiger shark eats tank mate at South Korean Aquarium

SOUTH KOREA - A fight between two sharks at an aquarium in South Korea turned deadly earlier this week.

Check out this video, a more than 7-foot-long female Tiger shark ate a Banded Hound shark whole on Thursday.

Aquarium staff say the Tiger shark might have attacked because she felt her territory was threatened.

It took only 10 minutes for the female to get her tank mate in her mouth and 21 hours later, the meal was down to just a tail.