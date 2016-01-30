Lifeguards rescue 2 men from capsized boat

POINT LOMA (CBS 8) - San Diego Lifeguards come to the rescue of two men, after their boat capsizes in Point Loma.

The ship was heading from Sunset Cliffs to Mission Bay when it was hit by a wave.

Lifeguards found one man clinging to the hull, while the other frantically searched for his pit bull.

Unfortunately, the dog did not survive.

Both men were taken to shore unharmed.