CHP issues Sig Alert for NB I-15 due to multi-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert Sunday afternoon for northbound Interstate 15 at Bernardo Center Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. 

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a vehicle towing a travel trailer which turned on its side. Two tow trucks were brought in to remove the travel trailer from the lanes. 

As of 2:10 p.m., lanes are now open on the freeway. It is unknown if there were any injuries. 

