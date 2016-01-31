High winds to blame for scaffolding collapse in Bankers Hill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - High winds caused the scaffolding of a ten-story building in Bankers Hill to collapse Sunday afternoon.

The building is located at 6th Avenue and Quince Drive. According to witnesses, a worker who was at the site warned people in the area to move away from the building when he noticed the scaffolding beginning to sway from the high winds. The scaffolding then collapsed into the street, damaging several cars and motorcycles in the area.

The worker had been at the site specifically to loosen the tension of the scaffold sails in order to make it easier for the wind to pass through the scaffolding. However, the scaffolding collapsed before he could complete the task.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the scene and evacuated the residents of a nearby building that was hit by part of the scaffolding.

Fire officials say no one was injured during the collapse.