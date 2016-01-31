SDG&E working to restore power to more than 16,000 homes, businesses

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Utility crews were working to restore electrical service to about 16,500 homes and businesses that remained in the dark early Monday as a result of a powerful El Nino-driven storm.



Wind and rain generated by the storm downed trees and power lines on Sunday and led to an outage that initially affected around 60,000 utility customers throughout the region. Repair efforts were limited by strong, gusty winds Sunday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.



"Anytime you have high-winds combined with rain it can create a dangerous condition," SDG&E Vice President of Electric Distribution Operations John Sowers said. "Our first priority continues to be the safety of the people we serve and our crews."



SDG&E deployed extra crew members and managed to restore power to more than 43,000 customers by about 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to utility officials. It was unclear when service would be restored to the remaining customers because restoration estimates change often.

Click here for a detailed SDG&E power outage map.

If you see downed electric lines or other electric emergencies, call us at 1-800-411-SDGE (7343) or 9-1-1. — SDG&E (@SDGE) February 1, 2016