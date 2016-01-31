Police seek suspect who robbed restaurant at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man took an unknown amount of cash during a robbery at a restaurant in Morena, a police official said Sunday.



A man walked into the Tio Leos Restaurant, 5302 Napa St., a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, approached an employee and pulled a gun from under his hoodie, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



"(He) showed the barrel of the gun and asked for all the money," Heims said. "The door man gave him an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled out of the front door and unknown direction from there."



The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall Latino or Middle Eastern male in his 30s weighing 180 pounds with a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood over the head.



Anyone with any information regarding the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.