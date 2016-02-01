Play to resume at Farmers Insurance Open after storm delay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Play to resume at Farmers Insurance Open after storm delay

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Jimmy Walker holds a one-shot lead over fellow American Brandt Snedeker and K.J. Choi of South Korea entering Monday's planned completion of the final round of the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. PGA Tour officials say resumption of play in the final round of golf's Farmers Insurance Open has been delayed until 10 a.m. as crews clean up debris on the course. Tournament officials say spectators will not be allowed on the course due to safety issues.
   
Heavy rains and wind gusting to over 45 mph prompted three suspensions of play Sunday, keeping 49 players from finishing their rounds.

Walker began the round tied for third with Gary Woodland, one shot behind another fellow American, Scott Brown, and Choi. He had bogeys on the second and seventh holes on the South Course and a birdie on the par-3 eighth. He is at one-over-par through 10 holes and seven-under-par for the tournament.
   
"It played tough into the wind," the 37-year-old Walker said. "Even downwind, it played very tough. When you're downwind, you had to get it in the air, but couldn't hit it too high or too hard or go too far. Into the wind was brutal.
   
"It was tough to putt on the greens and when its blowing 30 miles an hour I think that's why you see guys making lots of bogeys.
   
Walker is seeking his sixth PGA Tour victory and first since the 2015 Valero Texas Open.
   
Choi had bogeys on the first, fourth, seventh and 10th holes and a birdie on the par-5 six. He is at three-over-par through 10 holes and six-under-par for the tournament.
   
Snedeker bogeyed the par-4 first hole, had eighth consecutive pars, then had birdies on four of the five holes on his bogey-free back nine. He parred each of the final four holes.

"I wish I could say why I shot what I shot (Sunday)," the 35-year-old Snedeker said. "It was one of those days where you throw everything out of your mind and go play golf and grind as best as you possibly can."

Snedeker said the weather made it "like playing a British Open on a 
U.S. Open setup."

Brown was at six-over-par through 10 holes and dropped into a tie for seventh with Sweden's Jonas Blixt, four shots off the lead. Brown had six bogeys Sunday, including on each of the final four holes he played.

Sunday's start of play was moved up 70 minutes to 7 a.m. in an attempt to avoid inclement weather.  Instead, play was suspended from 8:46 until 10 a.m. Play was suspended for a second time at 10:39 a.m. when a brief line of showers passed through. Play resumed at 11 a.m. Play was suspended at 1:57 p.m. and ultimately called for the day.
   
The winner will receive $1.17 million.

