Falling trees cause destruction across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Deadly and dangerous winds are leaving widespread damage and power outages across San Diego County.
One of the many areas hit was the Embarcadero where strong winds caused major damage, smashing a catamaran and submerging a sailboat just north of the Hornblower ticket booth at Harbor Drive and Grape Street.
Fierce winds blew through Embarcadero damaging two boats. Pier near Grape & Harbor Drive. San Diego. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/hFqFrurM1t— Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) February 1, 2016
Other hot spots around San Diego County include:
A eucalyptus tree fell on a vehicle headed onto the Sunset Cliffs Boulevard ramp. The driver had a minor injury to his wrist.
A tree fell on West Mission Bay Drive.
A tree fell on a house in the 3900 block of La Cresta Drive. Neighbors said they heard a loud boom and called 911 for help. No injuries were reported and a massive cleanup effort is underway Monday morning.
Downed trees have prompted San Diego police to close southbound lanes in the 17600 block of Pomerado Road in Rancho Bernardo. The closure is expected to last several hours and a SigAlert has been issued.
RELATED: Latest traffic conditions
Southbound Genesee Avenue south of Centurion Square near University City High School is closed due to a downed tree. A SigAlert is in place and police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.
Southbound Torrey Pines Road between La Jolla Village Drive and La Jolla Parkway is also closed. A SigAlert is in place and police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.
Update 9:24AM: Eastbound Interstate 8 has been reopened at East Willows Road in the Alpine area after it was closed for a time for snow removal, according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound freeway lanes were closed at Imperial Highway in the El Centro area, but are now also open.
Tree crashes through home in Oceanside during Sunday’s storms. https://t.co/anm8Hiaw2e pic.twitter.com/sh5ke1vavZ— CBS News 8 (@CBS8) February 1, 2016
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.