Pharrell, Metallica part of Super Bowl concerts lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl takes place a week before the Grammys, but the big game is rivaling the awards shows with a plethora of live concerts and on-site musicians, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica to Pharrell and Skrillex.

Alicia Keys, OneRepublic and the Band Perry will perform at concerts on Saturday, Friday and Thursday, respectively. Dave Matthews Band will take the stage Thursday, Nick Jonas will perform at the annual "ESPN The Party" event on Friday, while Avicii, Elle King and Travis Scott will perform at a Rolling Stone magazine party Saturday.

Though Super Bowl 50 will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, most of the concerts and parties will take place in San Francisco.

Fall Out Boy announced Monday that they will perform Friday during Verizon's go90 Live free concert series at The Regency Ballroom. The rock band, which has performed around the Super Bowl in the past, said performing ahead of the big game gives musicians the opportunity to gain new fans.

"People are there and they're hyped for the Super Bowl, so it's a chance to win people over, which is awesome," frontman Pete Wentz said in an interview last week.

Skrillex and country singer Hunter Hayes are also part of the lineup for the go90 Live, which is offering free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at http://www.go90.com/sanfrancisco. Hunter and Skrillex will perform on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Metallica will perform at the AT&T Park the night before the big game, where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos and halftime show performers include Beyonce and Coldplay.

Wentz, who said he joined a fantasy football league this year but lost, said he's rooting for both teams — sort of.

"If I was a 10-year-old right now, I feel like there's no way you're not a Cam Newton fan. He optimizes cool and he looks like he's having fun every moment he's playing," he said. "But at the same time, we watched the Broncos-Patriots game with my buddies from Denver ...and it was cool 'cause it was emotional for them, so maybe I'm for the Broncos a little bit for my friends."

DirecTV and Pepsi are teaming up to put on shows at Pier 70, including Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The Chili Peppers, who performed with Bruno Mars during the halftime show in 2014, are expected to bring out special guests during their set.

Snoop Dogg will host the Player's Gala on Sunday, where he will DJ, perform and host a Super Bowl viewing party. Zac Brown Band will perform at the Bleacher Ball on Friday and rapper-singer-producer Future will headline a concert on Saturday night.

San Francisco-based Third Eye Blind will perform at the 25th annual Party with a Purpose, while actor-singer Jamie Foxx will host a SiriusXM live broadcast on Friday.

Wentz said he hopes to see some of his musician peers throughout the week.

"I always try to sneak in something. ...I will watch Metallica any chance that I get," Wentz said.

