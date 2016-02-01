UN envoy declares 'official beginning' to Syria peace talks

Reporters wait in front the UN building after Syria talks were rescheduled at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 1, 2016. A spokeswoman for U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura says indirect talks between the Syr

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria has announced the official start ofpeace talks between the Syrian government and opposition leaders.

Staffan di Mistura made the comments on Monday after hosting envoys from the main Syrian opposition group at the U.N. offices in Geneva. He had previously met with a government delegation on Friday.

De Mistura laid out the positions of the opposition group. He said he planned to take up further talks in a new meeting with government representatives on Tuesday. He said his first goal is to keep the talks going.

