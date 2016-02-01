Fierce winds damage boats on San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of the many areas hit by Sunday's Pacific storm was the Embarcadero where strong winds caused major damage, smashing a catamaran and submerging a sailboat just north of the Hornblower ticket booth at Harbor Drive and Grape Street.

Fred Minters says he discovered that his boat was partially submerged in the San Diego Bay when he turned on the morning news and saw it on TV. At the time, he was recovering in the hospital after a tracheotomy and woke up to see his boat on television. He came out to check on the vessel at Grape and Harbor Drive.

"I’m devastated. This is basically everything I own. I lived here. It had all my belongings. I’m at a loss of what to do," said Minters.

Minters told CBS News 8 that unfortunately he doesn’t have the proper insurance to cover the damage.

On the other side of the dock, two other boats were carried away by the winds. They were submerged and could be total losses. Other boats traveled thousands of feet before smashing into the pier.

Despite all the damage, no injuries were reported.