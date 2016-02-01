Palomar Health and Mayo Clinic - Working Together. Working for You.

This is sponsored content and was provided by Palomar Health and the Mayo Clinic.

As a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network (MCCN), Palomar Health has formalized a relationship that recognizes a mutual goal: fostering physician collaboration to improve the delivery of health care to our patients and communities. Palomar Health is the first hospital in California, and one of only 36 hospitals nationwide, to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network (see map). With Mayo Clinic, we share a common philosophy, commitment and mission to provide the best possible care to patients and their families.

Through the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Palomar Health physicians and providers have access to additional tools and resources in specialty areas where Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise may be helpful to enhance patient care.

How This Affects Your Care At Palomar Health

Palomar Health specialists can connect with Mayo Clinic experts when they want additional input on complex patient care. Through eConsults, you may be able to avoid additional medical appointments and unnecessary travel. AskMayoExpert - This online medical resource developed by Mayo Clinic physicians allows Palomar Health physicians and providers to quickly connect with expert clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions at any hour of the day or night.

For more information, call 760.740.6319.

FAQs about Palomar Health and Mayo Clinic