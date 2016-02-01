Who's going to pay for the wind damage?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A blustery storm that doused the San Diego area with rain and mountain snow over the weekend and created heavy winds that caused widespread power outages and damage to property.

The question remains, who pays for homes or cars damaged during the storm?

State Farm agent Ray Bello said in some cases homeowners may have to pay out of pocket if they have opted for a higher deductible.

For some, they be on the hook even if it was someone else’s tree. Bello said it pays to speak up early.

“In a homeowner policy it’s one of the perils that is covered, no question. Most people opt to take the lower cost for insurance, but a higher deductible. When things like this happen they have to live with higher deductible. Insurance is meant to cover large losses,” said Bello.

Much like a home, wind damage is covered depending on the deductible if a car owner opted to buy full coverage.

“Comprehensive is not really that expensive on older cars. People should really take it. It’s a bargain,” said Bello.

