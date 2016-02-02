Medical marijuana dispensary robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police sought Tuesday two men who robbed an Encanto-area medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint.

One of the suspects pulled a gun and robbed the medical marijuana business on Imperial Avenue near 63rd Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday while the other stood watch, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. Police did not disclose exactly what was taken.

Police described the gunman as black, in his 40s and about 5 feet 9, wearing a brown jacket. The lookout was said to be black, roughly 6 feet 3 and wearing a black jacket.

They were last seen headed east on Imperial Avenue on foot, Delimitros said.