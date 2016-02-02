The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives for 2nd day of proceedings

In this courtroom sketch, attorneys Monique Pressley, left, Brian McMonagle, right, and Christopher Taybeck, second right, listen along with their client Bill Cosby, during Cosby's court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Norristown, Pa.

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, center, arrives for a court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The latest on Bill Cosby's court appearance on a felony sexual assault charge (all times local):

___

9:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse where a judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian.

Cosby arrived after 9 a.m. Wednesday for a second day of proceedings. He smiled and nodded at onlookers and laughed with the handlers who assisted him as he entered the Montgomery County Courthouse.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven T. O'Neill puzzled over testimony from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who claimed he gave an unwritten promise of immunity for Cosby to his now-deceased lawyer.

The case against the 78-year-old Cosby largely hinges on the judge's view of Castor's statements about whether Cosby would face charges.

Cosby is charged with drugging and violating former Temple University athletic department employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

___

8 a.m.

A suburban Philadelphia judge hopes to decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against actor Bill Cosby over an unwritten promise of immunity a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill puzzled over testimony from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor Tuesday and peppered him with questions. The proceedings resume Wednesday.

The case against 78-year-old Cosby largely hinges on the judge's view of Castor's statements about whether Cosby would face charges.

Cosby's charged with drugging and violating former Temple University athletic department employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Castor insists he had a weak case and steered the matter to civil court in 2005.

Current District Attorney Kevin Steele says there's no evidence of an agreement not to charge Cosby.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.