A new exhibit takes hands-on learning to a new level!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Reuben H. Fleet Science Center collaborates with local artist and engineer Dave Ghilarducci and the San Diego State University (SDSU) Center for Research in Mathematics and Science Education (CRMSE) to create Taping Shape, an innovative and fascinating new exhibition that takes over two of the Fleet's upstairs galleries.

In Taping Shape, hundreds of rolls of conventional packing tape are unfurled, webbed and layered together to create a maze of translucent rooms and tunnels for visitors of all ages to climb, learn, explore and delight in.

The translucent nature of the packing tape creates an otherworldly effect on the light coming into the structure.

