Surprise dinner parties catching on across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An anonymous chef is whipping up a meal every weekend, but you'll never know his name or where he'll pop up next.

It's called Cow by Bear and it’s a trend gaining popularity. Ten guests are invited to the dinner party and will feast on whatever the anonymous chef, who dressed up like a bear, will serve.

This started as a social experiment, but is now a dinner concept in high demand. Diners place their name on a waiting list and then 24 hours before dinner is served, they'll find out when and where they will dine.

CBS News 8’s Ashley Jacobs files the above video report from Little Italy with details about the new pop up dinner concept.

